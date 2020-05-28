WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL), the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, today participated in a virtual forum to discuss the veterans’ disability claims process in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bost led several Republican members in participating in the forum from the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing room instead of from remote locations, while taking the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

“This afternoon, Republican members of our subcommittee demonstrated that Congress can balance safety and duty, just as we’ve done through previous times of war, terrorism, dangerous weather, and threats to public health,” said Bost. “Our nation’s veterans sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms, and we have a duty to ensure they are taken care of once they return home from battle. I’m disappointed that House Democrats decided to hold this forum today from the comfort of their living rooms, rather than conveying a message of solidarity with the millions of Americans who are safely going to work during this challenging time. The expectations of the People’s House should be no different than they are for the people themselves.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: