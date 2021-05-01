WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the lead Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee, today penned a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona regarding the department’s refusal to release a report showing the impact that the federal government’s miscalculations on student loan budget projections had on taxpayer dollars and the students, themselves.

“Many students across the United States depend on federal loans to pay for their college education,” said Bost. “If the federal government has been basing budgeting assumptions on false information, these students’ loans will be in jeopardy through no fault of their own. Not only that, but American taxpayers will be stuck footing the bill. Students and taxpayers deserve to know whether or not these loans are worth what the federal government says they are.”

