WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today joined 46 of his colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden urging accountability of foreign adversaries for recent cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and our food system, and to find a reasonable solution to prevent future attacks. Over Memorial Day weekend, JBS USA, America’s largest meatpacker, was hacked with a ransomware attack that shut down the company’s operations across North America until they paid the Russian hacking group REvil a ransom of $11 million.

“Over the past several months, we have suffered multiple cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure, held at ransom by foreign bad actors,” said Bost. “As we continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that our food supply chains remain safe and secure. These attacks are a threat to our national security and our very way of life. We must hold these cyber terrorists accountable to their actions and ensure that these attacks end immediately.”

