WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) has been chosen by his House Republican colleagues to serve as the chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs for the 118th Congress. Bost served as ranking member on the committee the previous two years.

"It is a deep honor to be selected by my colleagues to lead the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs," said Bost. "As chairman, I will fight to hold the Biden administration accountable, restore regular order, and ensure our veterans get the benefits and care they deserve. Growing up in a military family and then enlisting in the Marine Corps myself, this mission always been personal for me. Serving as chairman is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I promise I will not let my veteran community down."