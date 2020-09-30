Bost Statement On Planned Closure Of Baldwin Plant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after Vistra announced the planned closure of four Illinois power plants by 2025, including the plant in Baldwin: Article continues after sponsor message “Vistra’s decision to close its Baldwin plant by 2025 is deeply disappointing and will have a crushing impact on 130 Southern Illinois families. We must have an all-of-the-above approach to fulfilling America’s energy needs, and these good-paying Randolph County coal jobs were a big part of that. I’m afraid that, if the liberal Green New Dealers get their way, we will continue to see communities across this country negatively affected by their far-left, anti-coal agenda.” Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!