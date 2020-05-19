WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after voting against Speaker Pelosi’s new coronavirus legislation, which included a change to House rules to allow members to vote remotely:

“Coronavirus relief is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” said Bost. “Instead of working together, Speaker Pelosi chose to push forward a liberal wish list of wasteful spending, incentives for illegal immigration, and extreme changes to election law. On top of that, she’s upending 200 years of bipartisan precedent to allow members to vote from home. I can’t imagine a bigger void of leadership at a time when millions of Americans are struggling and sacrificing to recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

Article continues after sponsor message