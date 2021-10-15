CARBONDALE – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after Illinois Democrats released their new congressional district map proposal:

“Governor Pritzker and his Democrat allies have shown just how low they will sink to protect their party’s political power. This gerrymandered nightmare is a dream come true for Nancy Pelosi as she struggles to hold onto her majority in Congress. Once again, Illinois voters have lost out to the corrupt political interests of Democrat Party bosses.”

