WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against the House Democrats' police reform bill today because it puts law enforcement at greater risk, removes protections for good police officers, and increases federal government overreach in state and local enforcement matters. Bost instead cosponsored the JUSTICE Act, introduced by Rep. Stauber (R-MN), which tailors a national reporting system to increase accountability and transparency and ensures that good officers are not unfairly put at risk.

“Once again, Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats are pushing a partisan bill through the House, this time under the guise of meaningful police reform,” said Bost. “There is no doubt that law enforcement officers who violate their oath to protect and serve should be held accountable for their actions. But defunding the police and removing protections for good officers is a recipe for lawlessness and is crushing to the men and women in uniform who perform their jobs honorably.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: