Bost speaks about the INVEST in America Act on the House Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against House Democrats’ $547.9 billion surface transportation bill, the INVEST in America Act. Bost spoke on the House floor during debate to express his opposition to the bill. Click here to watch his speech.

“There is no question that we need to fix our crumbling infrastructure around the United States,” said Bost. “But this bill will not do that – in fact the funds included cannot even be used to build new roads. It paves the way for Democrats’ Green New Deal mandates, allows federal transportation dollars to be used on art projects and to backfill budgets of communities that defunded their police, all with no explanation of how we will pay for the massive price tag. Not only that, it punishes our nation’s truckers – the very people who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure food made it to store shelves.”

