WASHINGTON – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against House Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package, which directed just nine percent of the funding relief to addressing the pandemic.

“Up to this point, every piece of COVID-19 relief legislation that has been signed into law has been bipartisan, and I have supported all five,” said Bost. “But this time around, Nancy Pelosi pushed forward on her own bill without any input from congressional Republicans. Only 9% of the funding in this bill goes to COVID-19 relief, while the other 91% funded their liberal wish list in disguise. It’s critical we find real, targeted solutions to keeping our communities healthy and getting Americans back to school and work; but we must do so without breaking the bank for future generations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bost previously voted for all five of the bipartisan COVID-19 packages negotiated in the House, while introducing the VA VACCINE Act to expand access to vaccines for veterans and supporting bipartisan efforts to provide additional vaccine distribution funding.

More like this: