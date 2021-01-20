WASHINGTON– Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States:

“Today, our nation witnessed one of our most time-honored traditions: the peaceful transfer of power between two administrations. While I stand ready to work together on shared priorities that help Southern Illinoisans, I will never fail to fight for our conservative principles. I wish God’s blessing for President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

5 days ago - OSF HealthCare VP Chris Manson Recognized By President of Ukraine

2 days ago - Illinois State Faculty Unionize

5 days ago - Local Craftsman Donates Gateway Arch Replica to L&C  

Aug 15, 2023 - Walter Williams Recognized For Edwardsville NAACP Branch Leadership, Traci Daniels Announced As New President

Aug 23, 2023 - Prairie Farms' 85th Anniversary Proclamation Issued By Illinois Governor

 