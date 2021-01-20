Bost Statement On Biden Inauguration
WASHINGTON– Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States:
“Today, our nation witnessed one of our most time-honored traditions: the peaceful transfer of power between two administrations. While I stand ready to work together on shared priorities that help Southern Illinoisans, I will never fail to fight for our conservative principles. I wish God’s blessing for President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day.”
