WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost voted today to preserve opportunities for women and girls in school sports. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act clarifies that schools receiving federal education funding would be in violation of sex discrimination laws if they allow biological males to compete in athletics designated for females.

“Many parents are fed up with the far left pushing a gender identity agenda that’s out of touch with our values,” said Bost. "It is wrong to force women and girls to compete against biological males in school sports that were specifically designed for females. I have seven granddaughters, and I want to do everything I can to value them, empower them, and encourage them to achieve their dreams. For that reason, I voted to ensure that women and girls have a fair playing field in school sports.”

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which Bost cosponsored, passed the House 219-203.

