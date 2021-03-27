WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) recently introduced the Toxic Exposures in the American Military (TEAM) Act, which will improve access to care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances in the military. The bill will allow them to enroll in the VA healthcare system, create a process for the VA to establish a presumption of service connection for benefits, and advance scientific research into the effects of toxic exposure.

“One of my highest priorities as the lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee is addressing toxic exposures,” said Bost. “We failed veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam by not giving them the care and benefits they had earned until long after their service. For many, it was too late. We have to do better. We owe it those who are fighting illnesses right now. We owe it to future generations of servicemembers. The TEAM Act is how we change the status quo.”

The TEAM Act is co-sponsored by Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-A.S.), Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS), Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). In addition, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) has introduced it in the Senate.

To learn more about the TEAM Act, click here.

Bill text of the TEAM Act can be found here.

