WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding the jury's guilty verdict in former president Donald Trump’s New York trial:

"New York’s six-week sham trial against President Trump has eroded the public’s trust in our legal system in a way that will take years to overcome," said Bost. "The trial, along with all the character attacks, campaign interference and Hollywood cameos that surrounded it, had one purpose: to weaken President Trump before the 2024 election. It won’t work. Even after today’s verdict, he is strengthened with an American public that is fed up with liberals weaponizing the legal system for their partisan political gain."

