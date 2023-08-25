Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Mike BostWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.

"Donald Trump, the leading challenger for the 2024 election, was marched by a Democrat District Attorney into Fulton County Jail, a facility that's under investigation for violence and poor sanitary conditions,"said Bost. I stand with Donald Trump because we simply cannot accept the politically-motivated weaponization of our justice system. Democrats want to talk about election interference? Well, you're seeing it play out in real time in Fulton County tonight."

More like this:

Aug 15, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Trump Indictment By Georgia Grand Jury In Election Interference Case

Aug 23, 2023 - Ray Hartmann Discusses “Sound Of Freedom” Funding Controversy, Republican Debate, More

Nov 16, 2023 - ISP Announces October Charges From St. Clair County State's Attorney

Jun 12, 2023 - East Alton's Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett Named to Dean's List at Westminster College 

Today - Register Now For 2024 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt

 