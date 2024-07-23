



WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against President Trump:

"Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation was painfully overdue," said Bost. "As the director of the Secret Service, she had to be held accountable for the unprecedented failure to keep President Trump and innocent rallygoers safe. Her resignation is just the first step in a very serious process. I fully support Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to appoint a bipartisan committee to understand what went wrong and ensure it never happens again."

