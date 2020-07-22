WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. of Representatives today approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes an amendment U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) introduced to increase access to critical federal funding for small coastal and inland ports and terminals. Bost’s amendment establishes a competitive grant matching program for projects at smaller ports and terminals and makes privately-owned terminals eligible for assistance.

“Inland ports are a vital part of our nation’s commercial transportation network, especially here in Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “However, because of their size, they often lack access to the same resources as larger facilities. Improving access to these critical federal dollars will benefit regional economic development and farmers, miners, and commodities producers that depend on inland shipping to export American-produced goods in the global market.”

Also included in the NDAA was an amendment Bost helped introduce to expand access for all National Guard members and Reservists to the SkillBridge job training program, along with a 3% pay raise for military members.

