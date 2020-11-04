MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Republican Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) dominated Democrat Raymond C. Lenzi in his race Tuesday night by a 181,839 (61.2 percent) vote to 115,468 (38.8 percent) vote margin.

Rep. Bost released the following statement declaring victory in the 12th Congressional District race Tuesday evening after:

“I could not be prouder of the campaign we ran – a campaign focused on our record and our positive vision for Southern Illinois. Congratulations to Ray Lenzi and his team for a hard-fought campaign. Serving the people of Southern Illinois in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I thank the people of this district for giving me the honor of representing them for another two years in Congress.”

