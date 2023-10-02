WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement today regarding a potential government shutdown, which would occur Saturday evening if a spending agreement is not reached:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As the clock ticks closer to a government shutdown, House conservatives are fighting to end the border crisis and keep essential government services funded. The House has passed spending bills for military construction, veterans' programs, defense, homeland security, and the State Department. That's over 70% of government operations, responsibly funded.

"The Democrat-controlled Senate, on the other hand, has passed zero appropriations bills. If the government shuts down, remember that House Republicans sought to restore certainty for American families, while the Washington Democrats failed to act."

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - Duckworth Statement On Senate Passing Bill To Keep Government Open For Working Families

Oct 31, 2023 - Durbin Urges The Senate To Pass The “Minibus” And Fund The Government For The Sake Of The American People

Oct 5, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth Issue Statements On Passage Of Bill To Keep Government Funded

Nov 16, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Passage Of Bill To Keep Government Funded

Oct 26, 2023 - Senate Approves Bost Effort To Protect Veterans’ 2nd Amendment Rights

 