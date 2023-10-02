WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement today regarding a potential government shutdown, which would occur Saturday evening if a spending agreement is not reached:



"As the clock ticks closer to a government shutdown, House conservatives are fighting to end the border crisis and keep essential government services funded. The House has passed spending bills for military construction, veterans' programs, defense, homeland security, and the State Department. That's over 70% of government operations, responsibly funded.



"The Democrat-controlled Senate, on the other hand, has passed zero appropriations bills. If the government shuts down, remember that House Republicans sought to restore certainty for American families, while the Washington Democrats failed to act."

