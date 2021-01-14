WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), the lead Republican of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, released the following statement after introducing four veterans’ bills yesterday:

“As a Marine and the father of a Marine, I am excited to begin my work as the lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. As I take on this new leadership role on behalf of our veterans, I am proud that the first four bills I introduce in the 117th Congress will put veterans and their livelihoods, freedoms, and well-being at the forefront. I hope we can hit the ground running and consider them in the House and Senate without delay."

Bost introduced the following bills yesterday:

H.R. 290: The GI Bill Transferability Protection Act of 2021

H.R. 291: The COST Savings Act

H.R. 292: The VA Health Center Management and Stability Act

H.R. 293: The HELP Act

