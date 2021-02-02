WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, today introduced the Veterans Economic Recovery Act. This legislation will connect veterans who lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic with training in high-demand fields.

“COVID-19 has left hundreds of thousands of veterans out of work through no fault of their own,” said Bost. “This bill will provide veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve who are unemployed due to COVID-19 with rapid retraining for in-demand jobs, help them learn the skills they need to get back on their feet, and get the veteran unemployment rate back down to the near-record low it hit before our economy was upended. I thank Chairman Tester and Ranking Member Moran for introducing this bill in the Senate last week. I look forward to working with them and my House colleagues to deliver it to the White House for signature as soon as possible.”

To learn more about the Veterans Economic Recovery Act of 2021, click here.

