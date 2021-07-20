WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced bipartisan legislation to make more United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) apprenticeships available to veterans. The Veterans’ Agricultural Apprenticeship Act instructs the USDA to work with state departments of agriculture to identify farmers and ranchers eligible for a direct loan to train apprentice veterans. The loan would, in turn, be paid back to the USDA after the harvest season.

“There are no more dedicated workers than our nation’s veterans,” said Bost. “Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 shutdowns, many veterans are out of work. Not only that, but farmers across Illinois are facing a shortage of on-the-farm labor. Our bill will help farmers and ranchers expand their operations while also offering veterans new skills and career paths once they return home.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Veterans’ Agricultural Apprenticeship Act currently has 16 bipartisan cosponsors.

More like this: