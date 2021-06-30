WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Dr. Greg Murphy (R-NC) today introduced the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act. The legislation expands access to counseling and peer support services for student veterans enrolled in a VA education program.

“Transitioning out of the military and going back to school can be stressful,” said Bost. “That’s why I am proud to introduce the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act to give student veterans access to the mental health services and community support they may need to readjust to civilian life and work to achieve their dreams.”

In 2021, more than 850,000 veterans and beneficiaries were enrolled in a VA education program. The two most well-known VA education programs are the Post-9/11 and Montgomery G.I. Bills, which cover the cost of tuition and room and board for eligible veterans and others pursuing two or four year degrees.

