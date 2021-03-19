WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), landmark legislation strengthening protections for women facing domestic violence or sexual assault.

“My wife, Tracy, and I have two daughters and seven granddaughters, and I pray that they never experience the pain and trauma of domestic violence or sexual assault,” said Bost. “Unfortunately, this is the heartbreaking reality for far too many women and girls across the United States, a reality made worse during the COVID-19 lockdowns of the past year. Preventing these crimes and supporting survivors is too important to not act now.”

