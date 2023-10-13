Rep. Mike BostWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following statement regarding his endorsement of Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House:

“I am proud to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House. Jim is a conservative fighter who cares deeply for this country. At a time when we face serious challenges at home and abroad, House Republicans can’t afford to wait another moment to unify and get back to governing. When the House meets behind closed doors this afternoon, I’ll be voting for Jim Jordan; and I’ll do the same when his nomination comes to the House Floor.”

