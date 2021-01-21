Bost, Davis Issue Joint Statement On President Biden's Keystone XL Pipeline Executive Order WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12) and Rodney Davis (IL-13) issued the following joint statement on President Biden’s Keystone XL Pipeline executive order: “Pipelines are a safe and efficient way to transport energy, and they create good-paying jobs for communities we represent at refineries like those in Wood River. President Biden’s executive order to halt construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and other environmental policies he’s pursuing will threaten energy and union jobs in Illinois and across the country. It’s unfortunate that on Day One of his presidency, President Biden opted to fulfill a campaign promise to left-wing environmental activists instead of supporting the American labor community and energy workers in a struggling economy. We urge the President and his Administration to pursue an all-of-the-above energy approach that protects energy and union jobs and secures low-cost energy for our constituents.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip