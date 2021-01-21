WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12) and Rodney Davis (IL-13) issued the following joint statement on President Biden’s Keystone XL Pipeline executive order:

“Pipelines are a safe and efficient way to transport energy, and they create good-paying jobs for communities we represent at refineries like those in Wood River. President Biden’s executive order to halt construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and other environmental policies he’s pursuing will threaten energy and union jobs in Illinois and across the country. It’s unfortunate that on Day One of his presidency, President Biden opted to fulfill a campaign promise to left-wing environmental activists instead of supporting the American labor community and energy workers in a struggling economy. We urge the President and his Administration to pursue an all-of-the-above energy approach that protects energy and union jobs and secures low-cost energy for our constituents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 11, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker And Gotion Announce New $2 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Gigafactory In Kankakee County

Jul 21, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces $38 Million For CEJA Workforce Hubs

Aug 26, 2023 - Rep. Elik Statement on Governor Pritzker Vetoing Nuclear Expansion Bill

Sep 6, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker And Incobrasa Industries Break Ground On $250 Million Manufacturing Facility Expansion

Sep 14, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces UPSIDE Foods Will Open Its First Commercial-Scale Cultivated Meat Production Plant In Glenview

 