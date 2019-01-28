This week, a temporary agreement was reached on Friday that allows for President Trump and Congressional Democrats time to negotiate a long-term deal that funds the government and secure the border.

Government Funding Agreement

On Friday, President Trump announced a short-term agreement that will fund the federal government through February 15. This shutdown never would have happened had both parties shown an equal willingness to work together and secure the border. I agree with the administration’s decision to reopen the government, even as Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues turning her back on bipartisan negotiations.

I’m pleased that our federal workers will begin to receive their paychecks again and that full government services will be made available again to the American people. These hardworking men and women didn’t deserve to have their financial wellbeing held hostage. This short-term agreement allows time to recognize the importance of working together on this critical national security issue, hopefully ensuring that we can both fund the government and secure the border into the future.

I've voted twice in recent weeks to fund the government and fund the president’s request for additional physical barriers along the southern border:

I've also voted three times to provide backpay to federal employees affected by the shutdown. The majority has voted 3 times against these measures and has moved no legislation to provide pay to federal employees during the shutdown:

It’s despicable that federal employees have been used as bargaining chips during negotiations to end the government shutdown and secure the border. That’s why I voted to ensure all federal workers receive pay during the lapse in funding. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi urged her members to vote against this measure, which ultimately failed in the House. This is not a game. Everyday lives are being affected here.

Last week, I asked if you believe President Trump should be allowed the opportunity to offer his State of the Union Address to Congress and the American people on January 29? A clear majority believe that the President should be allowed to deliver his State of the Union address as scheduled. I agree. Given the divisiveness in Washington, I can’t think of a better time to get the three branches of government together in one room and allow for the president to update the American people on how we will move forward together.

I remain hopeful that both parties will use this window of time to resolve their differences, secure the border, and restore certainty for working families across our nation.

