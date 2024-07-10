MILLSTADT – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced legislation renaming the U.S. Post Office located at 19 W. White Street in Millstadt in St. Clair County after Marine Cpl. Matthew A. Wyatt. Wyatt, a Millstadt native, was killed stopping a suicide bomber’s truck packed with 600 pounds of explosives at the gates of his Forward Operating Base in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, on December 3, 2004.The 21-year-old was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“Southern Illinois was blessed to call Matthew Wyatt a native son,” said Bost. “As a Marine, I am grateful for his service and in awe of the selflessness he displayed in putting the safety of his fellow servicemembers first. But as a father and a grandfather, it tears me apart thinking of a lifetime of birthdays lost and milestones missed. I hope that the small gesture of naming Matt’s hometown post office in his honor will help keep his legacy alive for generations to come.”

Bost’s remarks, as prepared, for his floor speech today honoring Cpl. Matthew Wyatt are below:



“Mr. Speaker,

“I rise today to honor the memory of a fallen hero: Corporal Matthew Wyatt of Millstadt, Illinois.

“Matt was a Marine serving in Iraq’s Al Anbar Province when a suicide bomber approached his base in a truck loaded with explosives.

“Matt and another Marine took quick action to stop the attempted breach. An explosion killed both servicemen instantly. Matt was just one week from his 22nd birthday.

“Matt’s commitment to military service came from his father, Marine Gunnery Sgt. Alan Wyatt, and two grandfathers – one Army and one Navy. He enlisted during his senior year at Belleville West High School. When his mother, Verlene, asked if he was willing to go to war, without hesitation, Matt said, ‘yes.’

“Matt cared deeply for those he served with – so much so that he gave his life protecting them. For his bravery, Matt was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. His commanding officer personally traveled to Millstadt to present the family with his medals.

Article continues after sponsor message

“To honor his sacrifice, today I am introducing legislation to rename the United States Post Office in Millstadt in his name. I thank all the members of the Illinois delegation – Republicans and Democrats – for cosponsoring the bill. I thank my colleague from North Carolina, Representative Manning, for cosponsoring as well. This is a small but meaningful tribute to a small-town Southern Illinoisan who made a big difference for his country.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since the world lost Matthew Wyatt, but his legacy burns bright.

“In a local news interview conducted years after his loss, Matt’s father, Alan – the Marine Gunnery Sgt. – said, ‘I do think of him every day. I still love and miss you, son.’

“It’s a love that also carries on in the hearts of his mom, Verlene; stepmom, Lauren; grandmother, Millie; aunt and uncles; numerous cousins; and dear friends.

“It’s been said that one of life’s greatest gifts is to be remembered. Corporal Matthew Wyatt, you are remembered. And that’s never going to change.

“Semper Fi, Marine.

“Thank you, and I yield back.”

More like this: