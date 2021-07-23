WASHINGTON, D.C.U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL), the lead Republican on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, introduced this week the bipartisan VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act to improve accountability and transparency for costs associated with the VA’s Electronic Health Record modernization process. The legislation was introduced in response to two major Inspector General reports detailing insufficient training for medical staff on the new system, as well as significantly underestimated costs for the project.

“As I have said from the start, VA must be crystal clear on the true cost of the Electronic Health Record Modernization program for the veterans and taxpayers they serve,” said Ranking Member Bost.Right now, the effort is stumbling. The time has come to look at every dollar going out the door. I am introducing the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act to increase oversight and do exactly that.”

Click here to read the full bill text.

