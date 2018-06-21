WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted for the Agriculture and Nutrition Act (H.R.2), commonly known as the Farm Bill. The House-approved legislation, which authorizes agricultural and nutrition policy for the next five years, includes provisions Bost introduced to aid farmers in Southern Illinois.

“Protecting our agricultural economy is essential to the sustainability of our rural areas,” said Bost. “Illinois’ 12th Congressional District is the most diverse in terms of agriculture in the entire state, and I made it a priority to listen to the 10,000 producers in my district so I knew what they needed most. I’m proud of the provisions I fought to have included in this Farm Bill and will continue moving the ball forward until this legislation is signed into law.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bost Provisions Included in Farm Bill:

NOTE:

A summary of key components in the 2018 Farm Bill is available HERE.

More like this:

Oct 2, 2023 - Illinois Engages With National Program To Advance Soil Health

Dec 14, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Senate Passage Of NDAA For Fiscal Year 2024

Dec 15, 2023 - Bost Expresses Disappointment In USMCA Ruling

Dec 7, 2023 - Bost Announces Rural Development Grants

Nov 29, 2023 - Bost Co-Leads Bill To Increase Accountability For SNAP Spending

 