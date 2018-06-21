WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted for the Agriculture and Nutrition Act (H.R.2), commonly known as the Farm Bill. The House-approved legislation, which authorizes agricultural and nutrition policy for the next five years, includes provisions Bost introduced to aid farmers in Southern Illinois.

“Protecting our agricultural economy is essential to the sustainability of our rural areas,” said Bost. “Illinois’ 12th Congressional District is the most diverse in terms of agriculture in the entire state, and I made it a priority to listen to the 10,000 producers in my district so I knew what they needed most. I’m proud of the provisions I fought to have included in this Farm Bill and will continue moving the ball forward until this legislation is signed into law.”

Bost Provisions Included in Farm Bill:

Section 2502 - Expands options for agriculture producers to access nutrient management technical assistance (Nutrient Management Technical Service Provider Certification Act)

- Expands options for agriculture producers to access nutrient management technical assistance (Nutrient Management Technical Service Provider Certification Act) Section 5103 - Modernizes Farm Service Agency’s Guaranteed Loan Program (Bale Act)

- Modernizes Farm Service Agency’s Guaranteed Loan Program (Bale Act) Section 2304 – Improves farmers’ ability to recover nutrients (Nutrient Recovery Systems Amendment

NOTE:

A summary of key components in the 2018 Farm Bill is available HERE.

