CARBONDALE — U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $200,000 grant to Rural Health, Inc. in Anna. This funding, awarded through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, will be used to increase response planning to combat the opioid epidemic in Southern Illinois.

“Since 2017, more than 2,000 Illinoisans die every year as a result of opioid abuse,” said Bost. “We must do all that we can to reduce the likelihood that more families feel the pain of losing a loved one due to opioid addiction. This grant will provide Rural Health Inc. with critical resources to fight this epidemic, save lives, and restore hope.”

