WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) announced today four U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grants totaling $83,600 for new equipment or infrastructure in Alexander, Crawford, Effingham, and Pulaski counties.

"Small investments in rural communities can often go a long way," said Bost. "I'm pleased that these resources will help keep our cities beautiful and safe, even if they're for equipment and infrastructure that larger jurisdictions might take for granted."

The Rural Development grants include:

    East Cape Girardeau (Alexander Co.) - $8,400 for new tractor equipment

  • Hutsonville (Crawford Co.) - $30,000 for new law enforcement utility vehicle

  • Montrose (Effingham Co.) - $23,900 for new early storm warning system

  • Mound City (Pulaski Co.) - $21,300 for new street maintenance equipment

