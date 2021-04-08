CARBONDALE – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) held a press conference at City Hall in Wood River on Wednesday, April 7,to announce funding the city received through the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). Bost was joined by Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire, State Senator Rachelle Crowe, and State Representative Amy Elik.

“We included a bill for six miles of sewer separation projects right here in Wood River, but also in Belleville,” Rep. Most said. “This project is vitally important. Everybody understands that untreated sewage water and overflows have serious health consequences on the economy, on public safety, and the impact and causes of our community. This will will help to reduce the backup and distribution to traffic and help keep Wood River and what we are doing in Belleville safe, healthy and clean.”

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the sewer project is very important to the citizens of Wood River. This should have a big impact on water that spills onto the streets in Wood River, she added.

"This will impact over 840 properties in our city," she said. "Rep. Bost, Amy Elik and Rachelle Crowe advocate for the constituents. This is most important and we will get these old systems separated.”

Sen. Crowe thanked Cong. Bost and and the attention to Wood River.

“I am very proud to call Wood River my home,” she said. “As a Wood River native, I am very much aware we have advantages here, except when it floods. Growing up we here have all seen the flooding more times than we can count and impact n our economy. My hope is Wood River will continue to be a place people desire to live and work and the changes will help draw in new businesses when considering where to go and look at our geographic advantages.”

Amy Elik praised Cong. Bost and his hard work in Washington, D.C., and thanked him for securing federal funding for sewer separation. She also explained she is there for her constituents in any way she can help.

