Bost Announces Funding For Expanded COVID-19 Testing
CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $3.6 million to five Southern Illinois health centers to purchase and provide testing for COVID-19.
“Testing is critical to determining the scale of coronavirus outbreaks in our communities, which is why I have supported Congressional efforts to expand and improve testing across the country,” said Bost. “These grants will provide local health centers with vitally important resources so that they have the tests needed to track this virus.”
Health Centers Receiving Funding: Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc.: $1,688,104 RURAL HEALTH INC: $315,634
Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc: $321,814
Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp: $728,239
Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation: $598,459
