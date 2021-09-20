CARBONDALE– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Village of Hanaford has received a $30,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The grant, which was awarded through the Rural Development Economic Impact Initiative Grant program, will be used to renovate a community building.

“In our rural areas, community buildings serve as a vitally important place for residents to gather for meetings and events,” said Bost. “With this funding, Hanaford will be able to update their community building so that residents can continue to utilize the facility for years to come.”

Click here for more information about the USDA’s Economic Impact Initiative Grant Program.

