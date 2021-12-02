Bost Announces Endorsements From 35 Mayors and Village Presidents Across Southern Illinois
MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his re-election campaign has been endorsed by 35 mayors and village presidents from across the newly redistricted 12th Congressional District. These endorsements add to the list of 21 Republican Central Committee Leaders and 4 State Representatives who have announced their support for Bost.
“As mayors and village presidents for communities across Southern Illinois, we are proud to endorse Congressman Mike Bost for re-election in the 12th District,” said the community leaders in a joint statement. “Mike has never forgotten where he came from; he is accessible to his constituents and understands the importance of working closely with local leaders to better our communities. Mike is a fighter and a leader in Congress and we need him to be our voice in Washington, D.C.”
“I am honored by the number of mayors and village presidents who have put their trust and confidence in me,” said Bost. “The most important job I have in Congress is to protect and serve my constituents, and I have been proud to work very closely with municipalities to ensure that the needs of the people of Southern Illinois are met. I am very grateful for the substantial number of endorsements I am receiving and look forward to continue building coalitions of support across the 12th District.”
Mayors and Village Presidents Endorsing Bost:
Steve Schomaker
Village President of Albers
Scott Tripp
Village President of Alto Pass
Candice Cotter
Mayor of Ava
Fred Kondritz
Mayor of Benton
Mike Bullard
Mayor of Bluford
Kevin Timmermann
Mayor of Breese
Tom Page
Mayor of Chester
Bob Hill
Mayor of Columbia
Guy Alongi
Mayor of DuQuoin
Randy Morgan
Mayor of East Cape Girardeau
Lance Bedar
Mayor of Elkville
Kenny Kempfer
Village President of Evansville
Mike Dreith
Mayor of Fairfield
Merrill Prange
Village President of Fults
John McPeek
Mayor of Harrisburg
Steve Frattini
Mayor of Herrin
Mike Absher
Mayor of Marion
David Taylor
Mayor of McClure
Don Canada
Mayor of Metropolis
John Lewis
Mayor of Mt. Vernon
Will Stephens
Mayor of Murphysboro
Joe Behnken
Mayor of New Athens
Herb Roach
Mayor of O’Fallon
David Jasper
Mayor of Okawville
Mark Wilson
Village President of Prairie Du Rocher
Robert Spencer
Mayor of Pinckneyville
Bob Weilmuenster
Mayor of Shiloh
Michael Smallwood
Mayor of Smithton
Jason Schlimme
Mayor of Sparta
Andy Gerlach
Mayor of Steeleville
Howard Heavner
Village President of Valmeyer
Don Wisely
Mayor of Vergennes
Steve Penrod
Mayor of Vienna
Thomas Smith
Mayor of Waterloo
Tom Jordan
Mayor of West Frankfort
