WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded over $1.6 million to MidAmerica Airport for costs associated with COVID-19 safety and sanitation. This funding was made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Bost supported and was signed into law at the end of last year.

“MidAmerica Airport plays an important role in connecting the Metro East region with key travel destinations across the United States,” said Bost. “These funds will help ensure that staff and travelers can continue to work and travel through the airport safely despite COVID-19.”

