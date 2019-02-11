WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced his committee assignments for the 116th Congress. Bost will continue to serve as a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Additionally, Bost will maintain his position as the top Republican on the VA Committee’s Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs.

“Committee assignments may sound a little bit dry and procedural, but the committees I will serve on this Congress are vitally important to the interests of Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “Our region is blessed with diverse agricultural products and I will continue to be a strong voice on the Agriculture Committee for the more than 10,000 producers in our district. Southern Illinois serves as a transportation hub for our nation. But our infrastructure is in desperate need of repair. I’m confident we can find common ground on the Transportation Committee to rebuild our highways, roads, locks, and dams. Illinois’ 12th Congressional District is also home to over 55,000 of our nation’s heroes. As a veteran, I’m honored to continue working on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and humbled to retain my position on the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs subcommittee. My position on these committees will ensure that the interests of Southern Illinoisans are well-represented in Congress.”

Committee and Subcommittee Assignments:

House Committee on Agriculture

House Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit

House Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research

House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit

House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials

House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment

House Committee on Veterans' Affairs

House Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs (Ranking Member)

House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations

