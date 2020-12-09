WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $7.8 million grant to SIHF Healthcare in Sauget through their Health Center Cluster funding program. These discretionary funds will be used for general health center operations.

“Now more than ever, healthcare providers like SIHF Healthcare are working around the clock to keep their communities safe and healthy,” said Bost. “This grant will provide SIHF with critical resources to continue their work to provide quality care for patients.”

