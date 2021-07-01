WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced over $5.7 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants for Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Mt. Vernon City Schools. These grants will be used to support Head Start programs that promote early learning for income eligible families with preschool age children in Jackson, Williamson, and Jefferson counties.

“As a father and grandfather, I know how critical the early years of our children’s lives are to their development and education,” said Bost. “These grants will help provide important resources to children and families in Jackson, Williamson, and Jefferson counties so that they can succeed in the classroom.”

Head Start programs receiving grants:

Southern Illinois University Head Start: $3,923,429

Mt. Vernon City Schools, District 80 Head Start: $1,867,975

