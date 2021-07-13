O’FALLON– U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that Prairie Engineers in Columbia has received a $21 million contract from the U.S. Army. Prairie Engineers will perform hydrographic and topographic surveys over the next 5 years.

“I am pleased to announce this U.S. Army contract today,” said Bost. “Not only will it allow Prairie Engineers to provide support to the U.S. Army, but it will help sustain jobs for workers in the Metro East.”

