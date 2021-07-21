WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today invited middle and high school students from Illinois’ 12th Congressional District to participate in the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.

Launched in 2015, the competition is a nationwide event intended to engage students’ creativity and encourage their participation in STEM fields.

“It is vitally important that our children and grandchildren have the skills necessary to succeed in our increasingly technological world,” said Bost. “The Congressional App Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for students to pursue their interests in STEM and hone their coding skills. I encourage Southern Illinois middle and high school students to participate and look forward to seeing what they create.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an opportunity to encourage students to create and exhibit their software application (also known as an “app”) for web, PC, tablet, mobile, Raspberry Pi or other platform of their choice. We accept any programming language, such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, "block code," etc. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four, as long as two of the teammates attend schools within the 12th District.

The deadline to submit an app is November 1, 2021, but students are encouraged to register and submit their apps early. Students can find more information and register to participate here. Additional questions can be directed to Congressman Bost’s Carbondale office at 618-457-5787.

