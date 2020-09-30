WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the Department of Labor has awarded nearly $1.2 million to the Management, Training, and Consulting Corp. in Marion. This grant is part of the Workplace Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) grant initiative in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) to grow rural economies and provide employment opportunities for workers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rural parts of our country are home to some of the hardest workers, yet they often do not have access to the same resources as their counterparts in urban and suburban areas,” said Bost. “This grant program will bring new job opportunities to Southern Illinois, help prepare our workforce, and grow our local economy.”

The Management, Training, and Consulting Corp. was one of 27 WORC grant recipients. Grantees will work with industry and community partners to promote new, sustainable job opportunities and long-term economic vitality through grant activities that address the specific needs of businesses and workers in their communities.

More like this: