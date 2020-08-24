ALTON - Bossanova, located at 112 W. Third St. in Alton, will reopen at 4 p.m. Monday, Owner Russ Smith said Monday morning.

Smith’s business had taken proper precautions and closed for the weekend when one of their employees reported they had been exposed to someone who had COVID-19. Smith said the test results are back and the employee tested negative.

Smith said he looks forward to seeing customers again at his Downtown Alton location. He is following all the proper COVID-19 protocol spelled out by the Illinois governor’s office.

Order online at altonbossa.com or call (618) 462-1175.

