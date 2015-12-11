Boost your workouts with the Power Up Classes at the Meyer Center
EDWARDSVILLE - This two-day-a-week class is a total body weight workout, with a maximum of 10 participants per class.
Each class consists of a dynamic warm-up, weight training, core training, HIIT and/or sustained cardio finishing with stretching. If you want to lose fat or change your body, one of the most important things you can do is lift weights combined with diet and cardio.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Strength Training Increases or Improves:
Metabolism (Your Body Will Burn More Calories)
Stamina
Energy
Endurance Functional Mobility
Balance
Coordination
Muscle Strength, Tone & Firmness Strength Of Tendons & Ligaments
Bone Density & Strength
Mental Alertness Ability To Perform Challenges Of Daily Life With Less Chance Of Injury
Personal Appearance
Power Up classes run on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. – 7:20 p.m.
The Winter 1 session, which is 7 weeks long, is from Jan. 4 - Feb. 21. The cost is $115 for members and $155 for non-members.
The Winter 2 session, which is 6 weeks long, is from Feb. 22 - April 10.
The Spring 1 session, which is also 6 weeks long is from April 11 - May 22
Winter 2 and Spring 1 cost $115 for members and $155 for non-members.
The Meyer Center is located at 7348 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville, right across the street from the Liberty Middle School. See www.edwardsvilleymca.com for more information.
More like this: