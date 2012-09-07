CARLINVILLE - Lewis and Clark Community College's Corporate and Community Learning division is offering business-minded Carlinville residents an upcoming series of educational opportunities right in their own back yard.

In today's market, small businesses need to compete with big box stores and corporations. "Promoting your Small Business" is a class in which attendees can learn the tricks of the trade from an experienced marketing professional. Topics include how to write press releases, event planning and promotion, and community investment. The class will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.

"Marketing with Social Media" will help participants get the most out of free web-based tools by utilizing Facebook and Twitter to build online communities. The class will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.

Effective advertising doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. "Maximizing your Advertising Budget" is a workshop that will show attendees how to create effective ads and develop a brand to keep customers coming back while getting the most from a limited advertising budget. The class will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

All three will be held at the Macoupin County Community Education Center on Shipman Rd. in Carlinville.

Instructor Louise Jett has been on both sides of the marketing coin. She was an award-winning journalist and managing editor at the Macoupin County Enquirer

Democrat, a marketing director for a non-profit in Girard and now serves as a media specialist and continuing education instructor at Lewis and Clark.

There is still time to register for all of three classes. To enroll, call Laura Yowell at (217) 854-5400. For more information call Dawn Zedolek in CCL at (618) 468-5740.

More like this: