Boos & Brews At St. Louis Union Station- Train Or Treat Haunted Event "S-Witches" To Grown Up Fun For One Night Only
ST. LOUIS - Why should Halloween be just for kids? On Thursday, October 21, the family-friendly Train Or Treat event at St. Louis Union Station will transform into a grown-ups-only party for one night only.
Boos and Brews will take over the horribly haunted maze, devilishly decorated train cars, and playful pumpkin patch at Union Station from 4 to 8 p.m. for an ages 21 and up Halloween experience.
In addition to enjoying the haunted attraction, guests can sample six beverages from Anheuser-Busch, including:
- The Bud Light Seltzer Fall flannel pack:
- Apple Crisp
- Maple Pear
- Toasted Marshmallow
- Pumpkin Spice
- Cutwater White Russian
- Elysian Night Owl
Guests who attend dressed in their best Halloween costumes will be entered in a contest with fun prizes.
Tickets are on sale now at:
https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/BOOS-AND-BREWS#/package
Guests can take a ride on the Halloween-lighted St. Louis Wheel for just $10 by taking their Boos & Brews ticket to the Wheel box office.
