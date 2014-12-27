Shandon Boone drives in for a short layup in Friday's game at the Freeburg Holiday Tourney. He had 25 points to lead the Explorers.

Shandon Boone was at it again for Marquette on Friday in the Freeburg Holiday Tourney, pouring in 25 points in a 50-42 Explorers' win over Waterloo.

The Explorers were down 32-27 at half, but led by Boone they roared back to the victory.

"I see a lot of paraody in the tourney," Marquette coach Steve Medford said. "We would like to get back to the championship game."

Marquette improves to 9-2 with the win. Jacob Fischer and Max Goepel had eight points apiece.

"There weren't high expectations on this group of kids, but we are 9-2 and we keep winning," Medford said. "That says a lot about the kids and their character."

Southwestern 67, Sparta 41

In another Pickneyville Tourney game on Friday, Southwestern dominated Sparta 67-41. Briston Johnson had 17 points and Andrew Fry had 14 points. Southwestern’s record is 10-2 after the win.

“We had a slow start and shot the ball very well in the second half,” Southwestern coach Jason Darr said. “I really felt like we got back on track in the second half. We are continuing to struggle at the free-throw line.”

Lowrance gets 1,000th point in CM win

Jakob Lowrance netted his 1,000th point in CM's 74-27 win over Dupo in the Pinckneyville Tourney on Friday.

Lowrance made his shot at the beginning of the third quarter, then was brought out.

CM is now 6-4 with the victory. CM led 46-11 at halftime.

"I put Jakob back just to get his 1,000-point," Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey said.

Brandon Hampton had 14 points and Caleb Buhs added 14 points for the Eagles.

See Sunday feature for more on Lowrance...

Other Tourney Action

Pinckneyville

Jersey 54, Wesclin 41; Jersey 55, DuQuoin 41.

Carterville 68, Roxana 56; Olney 41, Roxana 39. Jordan Gentry 27 points in Carterville game.

