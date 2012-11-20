‘Books Are Fun’ Sale in AMH Connector Lobby Nov. 29-30 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Books For Fun” sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Or, contact Dave Whaley Article continues after sponsor message Senior Coordinator, Public Relations (618) 433-7947 • drw5445@bjc.org www.altonmemorialhospital.org Print Version Submit a News Tip