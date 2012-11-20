ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Books For Fun” sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.

For more information, call 618-463-7872.

