‘Books Are Fun’ Sale in AMH Connector Lobby Nov. 29-30
November 20, 2012 2:00 PM
ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Books For Fun” sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
