Book Sale in AMH Connector Lobby Nov. 29-30

ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital's White Cross Auxiliary will have a book sale in the hospital's Beeby Wing connector lobby on Nov. 29-30. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872.