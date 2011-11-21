ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a book sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby on Nov. 29-30. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.

For more information, call 618-463-7872.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Odyssey Tours Going “Behind The Bricks” For 2023 Season

Sep 18, 2023 - Alton Office Depot Closing Its Doors

Aug 2, 2023 - IDNR’s 2023-2024 Illinois Hunting And Trapping Digest Now Available

Aug 29, 2023 - IDNR Announces Key Dates And Information For 2023-2024 Waterfowl Season

4 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

 